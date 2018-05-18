Records tumble as the third RunWisborough sees great success

The third annual RunWisborough has been branded a great success as around 700 took to their heels around the picturesque village on Sunday.

The event, which is focused on a fun and enjoyment factor, was blessed with great weather, a host of enthusiastic runners, walkers, helpers and spectators creating a fantastic Wisborough Green atmosphere.

RunWisborough 2018. Pictures by Alison Mellor

More than 500 runners completed the 10 and 5k races, while 200 children took part in the colour run with the day expected to have raised around £6,000 for sporting facilities.

The 10k was won by Horsham Blue Star Harriers’ Luke Burgess in a new course record time of 35min 08sec, which also set a record time for a junior runner.

He was followed by fellow Blue Star team-mate Francis Scarr (35-52) and Epsom Oddballs RC’s Joel Wiles (36-00) in third.

The 5k was won by Sandy McDougall, of Haslemere Border AC, in a time of 18-27, which smashed the ladies record.

She was followed by Blue Stars’ Charlie Ferris (18-42) and Leighton Aspell (18-53) in third.

Village runners also put in some great times with Pete O’Connell, who is a Horsham Jogger, leading the way with first place in the male veteran 55 and fourth place overall in the 5k.

There were two fantastic times for junior runners Leon Kilford and Jacob Ball in 13th and 16th place respectively.

The race was started by Christ’s Hospital School, who were the headline sponsor, duty head Marlene Fleming and as well as the running, there was music and plenty of post-race entertainment.

Race organiser Michael Gadd said: “We’re still totting up the numbers but expect to have raised £6,000 towards the new sports pavilion which is a fantastic result.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors for their invaluable support especially Christ’s Hospital, Bluecoats Sports and Lynn Murray Solicitors.

“Lastly, and most importantly, the race organisers would like to thank the 50-plus villagers who helped out on the day, the support of residents along the route, everyone who ran and all those who came out and cheered.”

Horsham Joggers had 24 members taking place in the event and as well at O’Connell, Gary Tomlinson also finished fourth in the 10k in 37-35.

Next year’s race is pencilled in for May 12, with confirmation due soon. All results and the chance to buy photos of the day (just £3) are all on the website - www.runwisborough.co.uk