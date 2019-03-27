Popular parkrun event is coming home again

It’s coming home - Horsham Park will welcome back its weekly parkrun event on Saturday.

The popular event was relocated to Southwater Country Park back in December and has spent the winter at the picturesque venue.

The move was to combat the bad spell of weather and prevent damage being done to the town centre park.

The event also relocated to Southwater for three months from January 2018 when Horsham Park became heavily waterlogged and muddy and slippery.

But with the improved weather and spring upon us, the organisers have announced they will be coming back to their home venue on Saturday.

They have also thanked the team at Southwater as well as the district and county council for their support.

A parkrun statement said: “Homeward bound! Yes as Simon & Garfunkel would say we are! This coming Saturday (March 30) we return to Horsham Park.

“We would like to thank the Ranger Team and the Cafe at Southwater Country Park for taking care of us the last few months and to West Sussex County Council and Horsham District Council for their continued support.”