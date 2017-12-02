Peck pieces together a new record Jigsaw Run time at Dunsfold Park

Cold and sunny weather conditions helped make the sixth annual 10k Jigsaw Run another great success with more than 400 runners taking part and the winner setting a new course record.

The Jigsaw Trust, based near Cranleigh, specialises in supporting children and young adults with an autism spectrum disorder.

Winners

Following a quick warm up, Jigsaw patron and radio presenter, Kim Robson, officially started the event, which took in two laps of Dunsfold Park’s perimeter road and runway past the resident Boeing 747.

The run is becoming a firm fixture in many local runners’ calendars as it offers a flat, quiet course and a great opportunity to break personal records.

The winner, Waverley Harriers’ Christopher Peck finished in 33min 31sec to set a new course record. Second male was James Hartop, of Serpentine AC, in 33-36 and third male was Ben Goddard, of Hillingdon AC, in 33-47.

First lady home was Ali Guihen, of Brighton & Hove AC, in 39-36. Second was Helen Ward, of Serpentine AC, in 40-09 and third lady was Jo Locker, of Walton AC, in 41-51.

Martin Bamford, managing director of sponsor Informed Choice said: “Well done to everyone who ran this year and helped to make the day such a success. This was the sixth year Informed Choice has sponsored and helped to organise the Jigsaw Run, and it was heartening to see new records being set for attendance and the fastest time.

“We might also have set a new record for the coldest morning on which the event has taken place. This is such an important fundraiser for Jigsaw Trust and we are, as always, delighted to be able to lend our support.”

Jigsaw’s community and events fundraiser, Sally Ward, said: “Year-on-year the Jigsaw Run is getting bigger and better and it wouldn’t be the success it is now without the help and support of our sponsors, volunteers and, of course, each and every person who takes part on the day.”

A total of 31 Horsham Joggers took part race and were led by Richard Lee Wright (36-02) and Matt Antsee Brown (36-05), who both finished in the top ten.

Other times: Simon Perkins 36.33, Paul Oakley 37.40, Dean Angell 37.48, Matt Mason 38.39, Hadley O’Dwyer 38.43, Trev Barrett 39.05, Raff Vitale 39.34, Harry Wilcox 40.40, Dave Jones 40.58, Stuart Adesilu 41.14, Matt Whyman 41.22, Paul Chantler 42.10, Will Green 42.48, Alan McLachlan 46.27, Richard Cornell 46.59, Matt Senior 48.26, Clive Walker 48.39, Geoff Fisher 48.50, Elena Shapland 49.22, Kirsty Anstee Brown 50.22, Sharon Burchett 50.22, Aimee Fenwick 52.28, Emma Whyman 54.26, Lisa Bowler 56.20, Matt Ide 56.22, Tony Mason 57.40, Hayley Blaskett 61.59, Ashley Humphreys 62.30, Jo Willison 62.51.

Jogger Tim Jones continued his series of huge challenges this weekend by completing the Centurion Wendover Woods 50-mile race.

The trail run in the Hampshire countryside has more than 100,000 feet of climbs in just under 14 hours.