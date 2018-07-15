New sponsor boosts annual Barns Green Half Marathon and 10k

This year’s Barns Green Half Marathon and 10km race which take place on Sunday, September 30, will have a new sponsor.

Networks Centre will join Bluecoat Sports Centre and MoreThan as sponsors of this long-standing local event.

This year will be the 36th running of the Barns Green Half Marathon and the third year of the new 10km race which last year attracted almost 600 runners.

The event is organised and run entirely by volunteers and all the money raised goes towards supporting local clubs, sports clubs and societies as well as different charities.

Since the event began in 1982, this unique village event has raised a huge amount of money for charity.

Last year over 2,000 runners registered to take part in the two races which run through some of the most scenic countryside in West Sussex including the grounds of Christ’s Hospital School.

New sponsor Networks Centre provides high-quality technology products and services such as copper and fibre cabling.

The company is currently based in Broadbridge Heath but is moving to new premises in Ashington over the summer period.

Duncan Lindsay, managing director of Networks Centre, said: “We are delighted to be getting involved as a sponsor of the Barns Green Half Marathon and 10km races. We are looking to involve as many of our staff as possible and myself and several of the team are in training and will be taking part in the half marathon on the big day.”

Barns Green Half Marathon chairman Vernon Jennings said: “It is wonderful to have Networks Centre supporting our race for the first time. We are extremely proud of what the race has been able to achieve and each year the event gets bigger with more runners, and spectators.

“Our charity this year is once again, St Catherine’s Hospice. Because of the involvement of our sponsors, we will be able to allocate even more funds to our chosen charity as well as to the various local and junior organisations, societies and clubs that help organise the event on the day.”