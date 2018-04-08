New Christ’s Hospital headmaster to start 36th Barns Green Half Marathon

Christ’s Hospital School’s new headmaster Simon Reid will be the official starter for this year’s Barns Green Half Marathon and 10k.

The 2018 event will take place on Sunday, September 30, and will be the 36th running of the half marathon and the third year of the new 10k race which was introduced for the first time in 2016.

Christ's Hospital School headmaster Simon Reid

The whole event is run entirely by volunteers and raises money for charity as well as making significant donations to various groups, youth and sports clubs in and around the village who help with the staging of the race. This year’s official charity for the event is once again St Catherine’s Hospice.

Barns Green Half Marathon race director Vernon Jennings said: “This is Simon’s first year as the new headmaster at the school and we are delighted that he has agreed to be involved. Christ’s Hospital School has always been a huge supporter of our event and I know just how much the runners enjoy going through the stunning school grounds.

“Simon’s predecessor, John Franklin acted as our race starter in 2016 as did former school pupil and England rugby star Joe Launchbury in 2014.”

Reid commented: “I am delighted to be able to support this truly unique local event. The half marathon has made a huge contribution to the local community over the past 36 years.

“The runners come through the school grounds early in the races, and I am pleased to announce that the magnificent Christ’s Hospital School marching band will be playing while all the runners go passed. What could be more uplifting for all those taking part?”

Last year, more than 2,000 runners registered for the half marathon and 10k races which follow routes on closed roads through the lanes through some of the most scenic countryside in West Sussex.

For further details on how to take part in the race, visit: wwww.barnsgreen-half.org.uk