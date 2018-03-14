Mickel Motorsport hope to retain UK National Legends Championship for fourth year

Horsham-based Mickel Motorsport return to UK National Legends Championship as reigning title holders for the 2018 season with their sights set firmly on lifting the title for a record breaking fourth year in a row.

The driver line up remains unchanged with John Mickel, based at Horsham HQ, driving his bright orange #4 K-Seal sponsored 1934 Ford replica Legend.

The car packs a massive punch under the hood with a 1,250cc Yamaha engine and helped Mickel collect his third consecutive title last year.

The title was only decided in the final race in the adrenaline packed final round at Brands Hatch in November.

Paul Simmons is keen to regain his Masters Championship title for 2018 after having firmly run away with the title for the previous two years. He is delighted to be representing Baileigh Industrial #51 car again this season.

Mike Schlup will be keen to get back on track where his drivers skill set has been quickly building over the past three years. He will be driving the second K-Seal car, #3, but with an update in livery colours for this season.

Mickel Motorsport is receiving ongoing support from many more partners including, Lucas Oils, PVL, Oakland security, Cataclean, JLM, Netsense, Jamie Davidson Scrap Metal, Eibach Springs, K&N Air Filters, Washington Coachworks, PBL, ME3D and S & N Tyres.

There are many new partnerships for the 2018 season and Mickel Motorsport is excited to welcome Lightning Fire, Industrial Shutters Nationwide, Quiksteel, Giggabox, Logo Caps and Southern Foam

Mickel, managing director of Mickel Motorsport, said: “I am very excited to be racing another year with the UK National Legends Championship.

“As MD, I feel very proud to have maintained so many loyal sponsors over many years and I am delighted to have forged new relationships and to be bringing new names onto the racing scene for 2018.”

The season opener is at Oulton Park this Saturday.