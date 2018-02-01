Medals grabbed at Horsham Judo Club championships

Members of Horsham Judo Club took part in their Club Championships last weekend at Southwater Leisure Centre.

The annual event was divided into two sections with the under-eight year olds taking part in a randori event, where they score as many points as they can in two minutes.

In the under-22kg category, Rowan Maude and Sebastian Aegisson took bronze, Adam Tonnerre won silver and Ellery May claimed gold.

There were bronze medals for Adam De Silva and Marley Birrell in the under-26kg section, while Willow Moss - who also picked up the best throw award - claimed silver and Isabella Aegisdottir grabbed gold.

In the over-26kg category, Sam Small won bronze, Alfie Collyer - who won the best spirit award - took the silver medal and Matthew Sambrook collected the gold.

The eight to 15 years group took part in a convention competition where the first to score the maximum Ippon, wins.

In the under-32kg weight, where contestants compete for the Len Paxton Trophy, Zach Johnson took top honours, Reece Birrell won silver and bronze medals went to Abigail Smith and Katie Maude, who also won the best spirit award.

The Benard Hammond Trophy, in the under-45kg category, was won by William Radford - who also put in the best throw - ahead of Oscar Collyer, who claimed silver, and bronze medalist Leonardo Palay.

The over-50kg section saw Annaliese White win the Kelly Francis Trophy, Paige Stenning secured silver and Lily Smith placed third for the bronze.

Any new members, or indeed previous members are welcome to train with them on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Southwater Leisure Centre. Contact Derek Paxton on 07778 670124.