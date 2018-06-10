Mannings Heath’s Topping is chasing her dream in brilliant few days

Mannings Heath’s Charlotte Topping crowned a brilliant few days with joint first place in the south regional final of the Bridgestone Chase Your Dream Trophy at Haywards Heath on Saturday.

Only three other players of the 110 who teed off were able to match her nett 71 and she will now go forward to the grand final at Frilford Heath on August 16 with the chance to become England’s best female handicap golfer.

Carolyn Kimberley with the Parbury Cup

Only two days earlier, in Heath’s ladies’ Spring Meeting, Topping claimed the Claud Champion Cup for best gross score with an excellent six-over-par 79 including three birdies that beat trophy holder Emma Francis by four shots.

Francis though had the consolation of the silver division’s winning nett score of 72.

The Parbury Cup for best gross score in the bronze division went to Carolyn Kimberley with a gritty 95 while Sybile Shababi’s 78 earned her the division’s nett honours.

Saturday’s Stableford saw Richard Burton head the first division with an impressive 41 points, one clear of Richard Rossiter. Division 2 leader Neil Russell also scored 41 with James McCarthy second on 38.

Heath also had two teams playing in county competitions. The scratch team beat visiting neighbours Cottesmore 8-4 in the first round of the Oliver Plate, while the handicap squad were the only home winners in the third round of the Birchwood Motor Group Trophy, their 3½-1½ victory over Piltdown putting them through to the quarter-finals.

Mark Neal and Steve Batley got Heath off to a perfect start with a comfortable 4&2 win, quickly followed by Ben Perry and Chris Witter with a 3&2 victory.

Kevin Dixon and Adam Parsons finished two up on the 18th to seal the tie with Alistair Awcock and Stefan Hughes adding the half.

On Sunday, the club launched a new Inter-planetary Ryder Cup competition with eight teams of eight lining up in four separate ties, with each tie comprising two four-ball matches, one foursomes and two singles.

All four ties were decided by the final singles encounter. Jupiter, captained by Dan Brown, lost 3-2 to club captain Roger Bridge’s Saturn squad.

Tony Nash’s Earth team beat Kevin Dixon’s Mars 3½-1½. Mercury, led by Nigel King, were eclipsed 3-2 by Paul Gardner’s Venus and Neptune, skippered by Nigel Ingram, were 3½ -1½ victors over Dave Fleming’s Pluto.

The best match of the day saw Elliot Cloy require six birdies to beat Carl Barnett on the 18th, while 15-handicap Chris Whitter’s comeback from dormie two down against Kit Lofthouse with a chip-in birdie and perfect par was also notable.

Sunday’s Stableford competition meanwhile was won by Jose Capas with 37, one clear of Aaron Peacock.

On Monday, Nigel Manvell led home the seniors in the Roy Sendall Cup by just beating Paul Holmes on countback after both finished three up against the Waterfall par