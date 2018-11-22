Mannings Heath gives cash boost to the Alzheimer’s Society and Parkinson’s UK

Golfers at Mannings Health Golf and Wine Estate have given two charities a cash boost after raising £9,000.

Past club captains Roger Bridge and Mary Grange presented the cheques of £4,500 each to the Alzheimer’s Society and Parkinson’s UK on Wednesday November 14.

The money raised was mainly from two auctions, achieved with prizes donated by club members as well as vouchers to play at other local golf clubs, which they generously donated.

Roger Bridge said: “Mary Grange, the past lady captain, and I decided at the beginning of our year as captains to raise money for individual charities and then pool the money and split it equally. We are very grateful to the members for the prizes they gifted, and also to the other local clubs for their great support.”

Simon Mantell, general manager of Mannings Heath Golf and Wine estate said: “Thank you to our captains and all the other participants in this incredibly worthwhile annual event.

“Our captains have raised many tens of thousands of pounds for charity over the years and we are delighted to be raising funds for Alzheimer’s Society and Parkinson’s UK now and support the great work that they do in the community.”

