Making polo history at Cowdray Park this weekend

For the first time in polo history, an All Star 40-goal match will be played in England, with Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, the chosen venue.

The All Pro Polo League (APPL) first hosted a 40-goal match in Argentina in 2017 and the aim of Javier Tanoira, founder of the league, is to see this level of polo played around the world.

The match takes place on Saturday, June 23, with gates opening at 3.30pm.

Many ten-goal players have shown support, including Facundo Pieres, Gonzalito Pieres, Nico Pieres, Polito Pieres, ‘Sapo’ Caset, Hilario Ulloa, Pablo MacDonough, Juan Martin Nero and ‘Pelon’ Stirling.

For more sports stories, visit the sports section of our website here

Roderick Vere Nicoll, chairman of Cowdray Park Polo Club, said: “We are proud to be hosting the first ever APPL 40-goal polo match in the UK.

“To be the venue for such an exhibition of human and equine skill is a privilege.

“The APPL is trying to speed up the game and make it easier to understand, especially for those not familiar with the sport.

“One of our goals at CPPC is to take polo to a wider audience and show what a fantastic spectacle it truly is.”

Did you attend Goodwood’s Friday night event? Find out more about the racing and music event here.

Hurlingham Polo 1875 are sponsoring a team in each of the two matches taking place.

A ‘Young Guns’ match at 4.30pm, featuring the polo stars of the future, will see Hurlingham 1875 in white playing against Kings in red.

The APPL 40 goal match will follow, with Hurlingham 1875 playing in blue shirts against Cowdray Park in orange.

Presentations will take place from approximately 6.30pm.

Entry is £5 per head, under 12’s and Cowdray Park Polo Club members free.

A barbecue will be available from 7.30pm in the members’ enclosure – tickets are £20 per head and available from Cowdray Park, call 01730 813257.

Follow @allpropolo or head to www.allpropololeague.com for final team listings.