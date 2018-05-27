Magnificent medal haul for Horsham Blue Star at Sussex Championships

The Sussex County Track and Field Championships held at K2 saw Blue Star athletes record a good haul of 34 medals.

There were 11 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze and there were also three golds won at the Surrey Championships held at Kingston.

Cleo Tomlinson had an exceptional weekend. On Saturday, she won the under-15 girls’ 300m, running 42.14sec to set a new championship best performance. She followed this up by running a personal best 12.69 to win the 100m.

On Sunday, Tomlinson leapt 5.40m to win the long jump and set another championship best and a new personal best.

Matt O’Dwyer won the under-15 boys’ shot with a personal best throw of 11.47m, and then taking the long jump with 5.08m. Team mate Ed Crossman leapt 4.88m for bronze. Jake Hogton won silver in the hammer, with a throw of 15.83m.

In the under-17 men’s events, Leo Walker threw an impressive 38.54m in the discus, another personal best, to take the gold and followed this up with another personal best in the shot where his throw of 12.45m secured the silver medal.

In the under-20 men’s events, Harry Baker confirmed his ranking as the top high jumper in the county with 1.95m, and both Alex Wadley (200m in 22.95) and Bradley Burke (5,000m in 17min 25.73sec) secured bronzes.

In the senior men’s pole vault, Calum Neil cleared 3.50m to take the silver medal.

In the under-13 girls’ minithon, Madeleine Way put up a tremendous performance to take the silver medal from a field of 54 girls. In the under-15 events, a gold medal was won by Ruby Walker in the shot, where she threw 8.89m.

On the track, Issy Hayes showed a clean pair of heels to all her rivals in the 1,500m, where her time of 4-51.06 saw her win by over five seconds.

Hayes returned to contest the 800m where she picked up a silver medal, running 2-24.13, to set a new personal best.

Renee Bassin jumped 9.26m for gold in the triple jump and Emily Hutchinson cleared 1.45m in the high jump for a bronze.

The under-17 women’s events saw Peanut Meekings take two silver medals, firstly in the shot where she threw 10.05m, and then in the javelin with a throw of 38.44m. Ella Hannyngton contested the 80m hurdles and the high jump where she took bronze medals in both events with performances of 12.50 and 1.50m respectively.

In the under-20s, Catriona Jamieson threw 30.05m to win the javelin, whilst the high jump saw Arabella Beattie and Ellie Walker both clear 1.45m to take silver and bronze, with Beattie beating her team-mate on countback. Caroline Wirth took silver in the discus with a throw of 25.95m.

The Surrey Championships, held at Kingston, saw a great run in the under-15 3,000m from Matty Smith whose personal best of 9-36.55 won gold.

Elliot Bayley won the under-20 javelin with a throw of 54.32m, a new personal best ,and Dan Dearden secured gold in the under-15 pole vault with a clearance of 3.30m.

The 4x100m relays at the Sussex Championships produced medals in nearly all events. The senior teams both took silver, running 46.33 and 52.66 respectively.