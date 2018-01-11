Leon makes flying start to karting career

Talented Leon Frost is setting his sights on one day making it as a touring car racer after a remarkable first year in competitive karting.

The 11-year-old claimed a stunning 24 podium places during a stellar 2017 in Motor Sports Association Karting.

Not content with second-placed finishes at the Lydd Honda Cadet, Bayford Meadows and Kent Cup championships - where Leon missed out on the overall title by a point - the former Thomas A Becket pupil capped the year by winning Buckmore’s annual competition.

Buckmore’s track, owned by John Surtees, was where it all began for Britain’s most successful Formula One driver of all time, Lewis Hamilton.

Leon seems to have taken a seamless step into the challenge of regional karting, with the aim now of earning a spot in the national Super One series.

Leon’s father Chris said: “Leon has worked so hard this year and his efforts have been rewarded. For him to achieve as many podiums as he has in his first competitive year shows his capability.

“Leon was up against racers two or three years his senior, his main competitors all season where older than him.

“It was a bit of a struggle at times as our nearest MSA track is in Kent. But the support we’ve had has been brilliant and I hope Leon can keep up his success from the first year.”

Leon’s aim is now to perform well as a wildcard entry in the Super One series competition, eventually earning a call on to the circuit.

Should he qualify, this would see him compete against some of the best karters between the ages of eight and 13 in the country.

The ultimate ambition for the now Ashington C of E School pupil is to one day make it as a touring car racer.

Leon’s favourite driver is Tom Ingram and he hopes to follow in his footsteps in the future.

Father Chris added: “Leon does not want to take the route into Formula One, his main interest is in being a touring car driver. Everyone that wants to progress in motor sport starts in karting, hopefully Leon will be able to fulfill his ambition one day.”