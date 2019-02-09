Lee-Wright on the pace for Horsham Joggers at Chichester 10k

The weekend’s Chichester 10k was selected by the Horsham Joggers as their 2019 10k Challenge Trophy event.

This meant a very good number turning out down at Goodwood on a bright but chilly Sunday morning.

They made up just a small part of a field which was limited to 1,800, with nearly 1,500 finishers as both the male and female course records were beat.

The route for the race was a 6k loop on public roads before turning into the Goodwood Motor Circuit to complete a lap with the finish in the pits straight.

Enfield’s Will Mycroft took 13 seconds off the men’s record to cross the line in a superb time of 29min 32sec - just a second in front of Crawley’s Paul Navesey.

Not far behind - just five seconds behind the winner - was Andy Maud, who last year came second after leading most of the contest.

The women’s course record went too - to GB Olympian Steph Twell (Aldershot), who crossed the line in 33-17, beating the previous best for this course by six seconds.

The Horsham Joggers enjoyed the conditions and put in some tremendous performances.

They were led home by Richard Lee-Wright in the excellent time of 33min 57sec.

Caroline Bransden (59-12) and Lorraine Hunter (1hr 01min 56sec) managed third and fifth in their respective age and gender categories, while Stuart Adesilu achieved a seventh place with his time of 38-55.

Other times: Gary Tomlinson 35.02, Simon Perkins 36.37, Raff Vitale 38.04, David Jones 40.51, Paul Chantler 41.12, Matt Whyman 41.36, Ethel Whyman 44:40, Paul Yokom 45.25, Rachel Hamson 45.24, Miranda Huisman 46.02, Alan Pettitt 46.37, John Dyckes 46.32, Keith Valentine 47.04, Emma Catlow 47.18, Guy Gilder 47.50, Michael Thornton 47.53, Lorraine Treadwell 48.55, Penny Barron 48.46, Jo Tomlinson 50:59, Aimee Fenwick 51.57, Richard Barron 54.07, Greg Collins 53.57, Margaret Wadman 55.22, Kath Clegg 56.00, Julie Gallagher 56.04, Payman Fathi 57.04, Clare Dutfield 58.42, Paul Arnold 1.00.14, Michael Duplock 1.01.52, Tim Jones 1.01.52, Stephanie Charman 1.03.17, Elisabeth Scott 1.05.50, Vivienne Underhill 1.06.10, Fiona Lear 1.07.44.