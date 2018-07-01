Lally retains British discus title

Jade Lally retained her title when she won the discus event at the British Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

She lifted her crown for the seventh time with a throw of 56.81m.

The Horsham resident, who represents Shaftesbury Harriers, finished 2.18m ahead of runner-up Kirsty Law (Sale), who led the field until the third throw when Lally overtook her with a distance of 55.56m.

By finishing in the top-two, 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Lally earned automatic selection to represent Britain at the European Championships to be held in Berlin in August.

She had already reached the qualifying distance of 56m when she recorded 59.11m while competing in Sydney in March.

Her first place also qualifies her to represent Team GB contesting the inaugural World Cup to be held at the London Stadium on July 14-15.