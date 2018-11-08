Junior Grand National aim for daughter of Pulborough-based Leighton Aspell

The daughter of a Pulborough-based back-to-back Grand National winner Leighton Aspell will compete at the Olympia London International Horse Show this December.

Lucy Aspell has been announced to take part in the Osborne Refrigerators Shetland Pony Grand National, to be held in Hammersmith from December 17 to 23.

The line up includes many of the UK's top young jockeys, following in footsteps of their famous racing parents.

Lucy, who is competing for the second successive year, will take on the likes of Olive Nicholls, daughter of Paul Nicholls who is considered the leading trainer of his generation.

And fellow Sussex rider Alice Crowley, daughter of 2016 British flat racing champion Jim Crowley.

Entrants, who are required to be aged eight and 14 and must be under five feet tall, will race around a track, jumping obstacles mimicking those at the Aintree Grand National, only in miniature form.

The event is the pinnacle of the Shetland Pony Grand National calendar and is set to attract hordes of spectators from the 90,000 attendees, who are due to visit Olympia over its seven days of competition.

All proceeds will go to the nominated charity, The Bob Champion Cancer Trust. Founded in 1983, the charity has raised an incredible £16 million for cancer research and will be the direct beneficiary of the money raised by the young jockeys, who last year managed to raise a terrific £42,500.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, visit www.olympiahorseshow.com or telephone the box office on 0844 995 0995.