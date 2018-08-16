Jade Lally ‘not angry’ with 11th place at European Championships

Discus star Jade Lally had her hopes dashed of a top-five finish with a recurrence of her back problem in the run-up to the European Championships in Berlin.

The Horsham athlete had high hopes of building on her promising fourth place achieved last month at the World Cup in London.

Jade Lally at the UK Championships, Birmingham. Picture by B&O PRESS PHOTO SUS-180507-133939001

But an old back problem flared up and she had to settle for 11th place with her best throw of 57.33m

Lally revealed: “I wanted to throw 60-plus metres which would result in a top-six finish.

“Something happened to my back on Tuesday and I couldn’t bend and it was similar on Wednesday.

“I asked the Team GB physio to be guided by osteopath back in the UK as he has good results with me this year.

“Having had the set-back on Tuesday I couldn’t practise and when it came to competing the speed wasn’t there.

“I managed to scrape into the final.

“I did well in my second throw (which put her in fifth place) but could not do any better in the my third.

“Bearing in mind what happened I didn’t leave Berlin angry.”