Hosts Horsham Blue Star take second in Sussex Under-13s League

Horsham Blue Star hosted the second match in this season’s Sussex Under-13 League at Broadbridge Heath and another good performance saw them take second place in the match scoring 196 points.

That was to Crawley’s winning total of 216 points, but ahead of East Grinstead (120 points), Haywards Heath (94 points), Worthing (89 points) and Chichester (10 points).

In the girls’ events, Madeleine Way put in a fine run to win the 150m, her time of 20.7sec managed to set a new personal best, with team mate Holly Hudson running 22.3 to take second place in the B race.

The girls’ high jump saw Kyla Ball clear 1.25m to take second place in the A event with Lucy Costello winning the B string with a leap of 1.20m.

Costello had earlier taken second place in the 70m hurdles A race, running 12.0, with Alexia Johnson winning the B race in 13.9.

Olivia Sharpe and Ella van der Veen teamed up in the 600m, with both taking second places, running 1min 54.5sec and 1-57.7 respectively.

There were another two second places gained in the long jump, with Way jumping a personal best 4.28m in the A string and Kyla Ball jumping 3.86m in the B event.

In the boys’ events, there was a double win in the javelin, with Nicholas Land throwing 25.77m to win the A string and Vlad Tikhomirov winning the B event with a throw 19.67m.

Theo Ramage won the A string high jump with a leap of 1.37m, with Tom Easdale finishing second in the B event with a clearance of 1.20m.

In the 75m hurdles, Tristan Bradley ran 14.8 to take second place in the A race, with Seth Bond winning the B race in 14.5.

In the shot, Theo Ramage threw 6.74m to take second place in the A string, with Vlad Tikhomirov winning the B string with 6.48m.

The discus also saw good points scored, with Nicholas Land taking second place in the A event with a throw of 14.56m and Tristan Bradley winning the B string with a throw of 13.31m.

The final events of the evening were the two 4 x100m relays, where both teams finished second, with the girls running 58.3 and boys running 57.8.

The club remain in second place overall in the league with one fixture to come again at Broadbridge Heath on July 19.