Horsham trio land gold medals at the regional hockey masters

Three Horsham hockey players have been in action at the regional masters competitions over the last few weeks and have all returned with gold medals.

Representing the South were Suzy Clapp, who played for the over-40s, Fran Crossley, who played for the over-50s and also guested for the over-45s and Sue Crake, who played for the over-55s.

Sue Crake

All three played against the East, West, Midlands and North with the over-40s also playing against the UK Combined Services.

Clapp, who captained her side, beat the Midlands 4-1, West 1-0, North 3-1, East 3-0 and drew 0-0 with UK Combined Services.

Crossley, in the over 50-s, beat Midlands 2-1, West 3-2, North 3-0 and East 2-1. While guesting for the over-45s, she helped her team beat Midlands 3-0, West 5-0, North 3-0 and East 3-0.

Crake, in the over-55s, beat Midlands 2-1, West 2-1, North 8-1 and East 2-0. In the process she took the top goalscorer award having netted six times.

Fran Crossley

Crake said: “The South are a very strong region but to win all four tournaments was pretty amazing.

“All three of us also play for England in their respective age groups and we are now looking forward to the home nations which are in Swansea in June and then the World Cup which is in Terrassa, Spain, in late July.”