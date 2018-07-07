Horsham Spinners coach is a great Scott at three tournaments

Horsham Spinners coach Rory Scott has emerged as champion at three tournaments.

As well as organising them, he completed a notable triple by both the Seniors and Veterans’ Singles events.

Only 15 players took part in the Jarvis Sports Horsham Spinners Veterans and Senior 1 Star Ratings Tournament on April 22 at the club’s new base at Farlington School in Horsham.

Scott won all nine of his matches in the Veterans Singles, but was pushed to five sets by Bob Lowe (Sx-Laughton TTC) and lost just one more end to Chris Pullinger (Sy-Foresters TTC).

There was a two-way count back between Akash Shah (Hertfordshire) and Graham Beaney (Horsham), who both won six matches out of eight, but since Beaney defeated Shah, it was him who got the silver medal.

A total of 22 players took part in the Jarvis Sports Chichester Veterans and Senior 2 Star Tournament at Six Villages Sports Centre in Westergate, near Chichester and it was refereed by Sue Hayes.

Top seed Scott won all eight of his matches to win gold in the Senior singles and indeed only dropped one end (against Andy Barnes) in a ruthless display.

In the Veterans’ Singles, Scott defeated William Panes 3-0, Andy Barnes, knocked out Elroy Edwards 3-1, Ken Lewis ended Pullinger’s run 3-1 and Phil Snelson dispatched Chris Marlow 3-0.

Scott carried all before him in the Veterans’ Singles the Jarvis Sports Burgess Hill Veterans and Senior 2 Star Ratings Tournament at the Triangle Leisure Centre, Burgess Hill.

He remained undefeated in all seven of his matches, Scott also won Senior Band 1, winning a total of 14 matches out of 14 on the day.