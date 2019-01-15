Horsham's special festive parkrun helps raise funds towards new defibrillator

Horsham parkrunners showed they were in a giving Christmas mood by raising funds towards a new defibrillator.

The weekly event, which is currently taking place in Southwater Country Park, is normally held every Saturday, but there were extra events for keen runners on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

A total of 270 took part, many in festive fancy dress, in the morning run on December 25 and organisers opted to raise money for a local group in the process.

With the event currently taking place in Southwater rather than its normal home of Horsham Park, organisers opted to donate the cash raised to Southwater Community Responders.

The total of £221 will be put towards a new defibrillator for the group, who thanked Horsham parkrun organisers and members for their efforts.

Horsham parkrun event director Phil Liberman said: “It was a great effort on a lovely day which saw a great turnout.”