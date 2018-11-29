Horsham’s first win in six comes in a ten-goal thriller against Working

Sometimes sport is a numbers game. This game was full of numbers - ten goals, five yellow cards, three green cards and two penalties.

However, the only number that counted was Horsham’s first three points in six games, a result that bounced them two places higher in the table to eighth position in South Premier Division 2.

Rob Turnbull, Horsham captain in action at home to Woking. Photo by Clive Turner

Last week, Horsham came unstuck against top of the league Guildford. On Saturday, playing a Woking side that had only managed a single point, they made no mistake. But for a ten-minute spell late in the second half they could have won 6-2.

As ever, Horsham stared brightly and dominated play. man-for-man they looked to have the edge on their visitors and settled nicely into an attacking rhythm, the forward line regularly threatening the Woking D.

Joey Humphries, Horsham’s man of the match, has posed problems to every defence he’s played against. There was no change here as he was fouled in the D and won a short corner. Up stepped Sean Pearcy who comfortably added to his tally.

Woking hadn’t quite read the script and scored a short corner of their own before Toby Fraser restored the Horsham advantage. Nick Evans looked secure in the home goal, but had no chance with the lucky deflection that made the score 2-2 at half-time.

Toby Fraser in action for Horsham. Photo by Clive Turner

The start of the second half saw Horsham play their best passing hockey of the season, moving the ball round the Woking defence with ease.

Humphries broke his goal drought after a sublime move that took the team the length of the pitch.

Fraser added a second after a classy pass from Jean Marsh. The Woking ‘keeper took out Humphries on the break and, from the spot, Pearcy took his tally to double figures for the season. Humphries then doubled up on his own account.

With a four-goal cushion the home side took their foot off the gas and opened the door for the visitors. A goal mouth fracas saw Woking score from the penalty spot before tired legs at the back let in a soft score.

“Points aside, the best thing about this performance was the way we’ve finally converted penetration into the red zone into four field goals,” manager Al Campbell said after the game.

“The forwards will get the credit, but so many of the moves started at the back and moved right through midfield – it was a real team effort.”

This weekend Horsham travel to Blackheath who sit one place and one point below them.