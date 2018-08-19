Horsham rider Tattersall selected for World Equestrian Games

Horsham rider Gemma Tattersall has been named in the British Equestrian Federation squad for this year’s World Equestrian Games.

She makes up part of a five-man team picked by the selected by the British Eventing senior selectors for the event in Tryon, North Carolina from September 11 to 23.

Tattersall will ride with The Soul Syndicate and her own Arctic Soul.

Joining her is Findon’s Tina Cook, Lincolnshire Ros Canter, Tom McEwen from Gloucestershire and Piggy French from Northampton.

Eventing performance manager Richard Waygood MBE said: “This year’s team selection was extremely close, with great strength and depth coming through the nominated list. We head to WEG with a strong squad and I look forward to continuing to work with the selected athletes in the build-up, to ensure we are best prepared for Tryon.”