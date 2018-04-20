Horsham Joggers’ Tomlinson in top 80 finishers at brilliant Brighton Marathon

A huge 18,000 runners took part in the three Brighton Marathon Weekend events, with an estimated 150,000 spectators lining the streets to cheer them on.

The Brighton Marathon kicked off at 9.45am with elite athletes and charity runners taking on the 26.2-mile course.

Runners were sent on the way at Preston Park by parkrun founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt, and they went on to pass several of the city’s landmarks including the Royal Pavilion and the i360.

The winners of the men and women’s race were both returning champions from 2017; Stuart Hawkes and Helen Davies who ran the course in 2hr 22min 32sec and 2-38-39 respectively.

More than 20 Horsham Joggers took part in the marathon with excellent efforts throughout the field.

Jason Walker completed the distance and supported the event by acting as a pacer for the five-hour group.

Gary Tomlinson (2-55-53) managed to finish 76th overall, while Theresa Ward (3-33-22) was the 80th woman to finish.

Other times: Crispin Scott 3.26.35, Michael Saunders 3.33.09, Matt Whyman 3.37.37, Brian Frost 3.44.46, Emma Comber 3.47.26, Geri Smith 3.48.33, James Barron 3.49.01, Stephen Maskens 3.52.49, Tim Hampson 3.54.42, Penny Barron 4.11.49, Dale Bristow 4.23.35, Derek Buckman 4.31.23, Jo Tomlinson 4.47.24, Bharat Panchal 4.48.39, John Berry 4.59.16, Emma Whyman 5.07.56, Laura Sowton 5.14.52, Susie Milbank 6.04.01.

The 10k event saw a new women’s course record. Charlotte Arter, 26, from Cardiff Runners came in at 32-17-17, the fastest time since the annual event began in 2014.

In the men’s race, the finish was more closely contested with Luke Caldwell, 26 of Dorking and Mole Valley winning in 29-23-54.

For the Joggers, James Boniface was the first home in 48-06.

Other times: Paul William Arnold 56.36, Deborah Weller 1.06.53, Sue Hensman 1.06.53,