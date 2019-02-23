Horsham Joggers take part in first ever Guildford 10k

Seven Horsham Joggers took part in the first Guildford 10k on Saturday morning. The start/finish line was within the University of Surrey campus.

The course went round the campus, round the cathedral, then along the river and through the cricket ground and back to the campus. Participants found it a little hilly but a good course. Miranda Morley was the first Jogger home, with Lorraine Hunter coming first in her age category. Times were as follows:-

Miranda Morley 52.41, Samantha Edwards 1.02.23, Julie Jochimsen 1.02.24, Fiona Lear 1.08.51, Paul Morley 1.09.59, Edna Clark 1.12.07, Lorraine Hunter 1.12.07.

On Sunday seven Horsham Joggers ran the inaugural Glatting Beacon 5 organised by Sussex Multisports, two of them having competed at Guildford the day before. This was a challenging trail run from the Whiteways car park to the top of Glatting Beacon and back. Glatting Beacon is just to the west of Bignor Hill. Not only was this a hill climb, but the terrain was rough in places. Sadly Claire took a wrong turn on the course and ended up running about 2 miles longer than everyone else, but this did not stop her reaching the finish line.

Philip Liberman was first Horsham Jogger to finish in 15th place overall. There were some great results in the field of 110. Times were as follows:- Philip Liberman 41.28, Miranda Morley 48.15, Greg Collins 49.26, Lou Johnson 54.48, Sue Hensman 62.52, Paul Morley 66.47, Claire Miller 82.50.

Also on Sunday it was good to see Maldwyn Thornton and Nici Eyre continuing their tradition of representing the Horsham Joggers in the Harrow Hill 10K. Maldwyn finished in 42.41, with Nici in 1.06.23.