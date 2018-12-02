Horsham Joggers reach Top Gear on BBC motoring programme track for Jigsaw 10k

Horsham Joggers were in Top Gear over the weekend at the annual Jigsaw 10k.

The event run at the Dunsfold aerodrome which is best known for where the BBC motoring programme is filmed, but is also the location of the Jigsaw School, which is supported by the charitable trust which organises this event.

The windy conditions made this weekend’s race a tougher proposition than usual, but nevertheless some excellent times were recorded - in particular Richard Lee-Wright did well coming third in 34min 20sec.

Other times: Simon Perkins 35:46, Matthew Anstee-Brown 36:24, Raff Vitale 38:18, Pete O’Connell 38:39, Stuart Adesilu 41:27, Paul Aylett 41:58, Rob Shapland 42:42, Rachel Hamson 46:37, Richard Shergold 47:17, Martyn Newton 48:02, Ethel Whyman 48:28, Simon Rhodes 53:02, Kathleen Turner 55:05, Miranda Morley 56:26, Hayley Palmer 57:39, Pat Radley 01:00:40, Fiona Lear 01:06:41, Edna Clark 01:07:48, Tina Knight 01:08:53, Paul Morley 01:10:23

Paul Chantler was at Crowborough for his 10k. He finished the hilly course in 45-34.

Geraldine Smith and Graham Clarke both competed in the Winter Chase at Rye.

The race is run around the Rye Harbour Nature Reserve and the brief is to run as many laps as you want in six hours.

Both Horsham Joggers looked remarkably relaxed after their nine times around. They completed 35.2 miles in a time of 6hr 27min 19sec, with Smith top of the leader board in the women’s event.