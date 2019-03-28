Horsham Joggers join an 8,000 strong field for annual Brighton Half Marathon

On Sunday morning the Horsham Joggers arrived in Brighton to get ready for the 29th annual half marathon.

Close to 8,000 runners enjoyed beautiful sunny weather to run 13.1 miles around the city under incredible crystal-clear skies.

Winchester 10K

A crisp, cold start was quickly being replaced by an unseasonably warm morning. The 13.1 mile route took runners out east past the Marina and Roedean School before returning to central Brighton where a short loop provided a view of the Brighton Pavilion.

The route continued out west to Hove Lagoon before returning along the promenade to finish exactly where it had started.

There was plenty of excellent support by the many spectators in attendance and 28 Joggers made the finish line with an excellent run by Stuart Adesilu leading the way in 1hr 26min 53sec.

The men’s elite race featured a podium of Pauls - Paul Navesey took first place, setting a new course record in a time of 64-56, followed by last year’s winner and Irish Olympian Paul Pollock (66-35), third place went to four times race winner Paul Martelletti (67-06).

The women’s race was incredibly tight, with Fiona de Mauny storming home in 80-26, narrowly beating Emily Proto (80-46) and Rose Penfold (81-20).

Other Joggers’ times: Michael Saunders 01:37:09, Will Green 01:40:02, Emma Catlow 01:44:30, Michael Catlow 01:44:30, Mike O’Grady 01:44:36, Becky Gattinesi 01:44:37, Daniel Price 01:44:51, Victoria Robins 01:49:09, Kirsty Anstee-Brown 01:57:18, Alan McLachlan 01:59:19, Georgina Drinkall 01:59:54, Tom Ikin 2:02:08, Lisa Bowler 02:05:16, Helen Woods 02:06:07, Caroline Bransden 02:12:59, Sharon Burchett 02:13:59, Jennifer Boniface 02:17:09, Andy Jefford 02:17:52, Sue Newman 02:19:15, Alan Jones 02:23:57, Amanda Sullivan 02:27:43, Claire Tilson 02:27:53, Iain Campbell 02:31:20, Emma Whyman 02:39:22, Victoria Saunders 02:49:57, Jane Adams 02:51:17, Jenny Boyd 03:15:20.

While most of the Horsham Joggers were in Brighton, Raff Vitale was running in the Thorpe Half Marathon.

This race started and finished in Egham and took in the tranquillity of country lanes as well as views over the M25 and M3.

Vitale managed to take full advantage of the conditions and ran an excellent personal best in 1-23-35.

Another event on Sunday morning was the Winchester 10K. This was a mixed town and country route starting in the Broadway outside Winchester Guildhall.

Miranda and Paul Morley ran this one, with Miranda finishing in 51-58 and Paul in 1-10-58.