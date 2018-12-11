Joey Humphries in action for Horsham. Horsham v London Academicals. Picture by Clive Turner

Horsham Hockey Club v London Academicals - picture special

For the second week running Horsham were thwarted in their attempt to take the points by a remarkable display from the opposition keeper, recognising the challenge they had to rise to as soon as they saw this week’s anti-hero who stood 6’ 6” in his stockinged feet.

Horsham lost 4-2 in the end. You can read a full report from the game in this week's West Sussex County Times. The league now goes into its winter break until mid-January, but this weekend Turnbull tales an indoor squad to the local South tournament in Eastleigh. Clive Turner took these pictures from the game.

Chas Richardson (right) in action for Horsham. Horsham v London Academicals. Picture by Clive Turner

1. Horsham v London Academicals

Noah Chinn in action for Horsham. Horsham v London Academicals. Picture by Clive Turner

2. Horsham v London Academicals

Zac Chinn (right) in action for Horsham. Horsham v London Academicals. Picture by Clive Turner

3. Horsham v London Academicals

Sean Pearcy in action for Horsham. Horsham v London Academicals. Picture by Clive Turner

4. Horsham v London Academicals

