Horsham Hockey Club v London Academicals - picture special
For the second week running Horsham were thwarted in their attempt to take the points by a remarkable display from the opposition keeper, recognising the challenge they had to rise to as soon as they saw this week’s anti-hero who stood 6’ 6” in his stockinged feet.
Horsham lost 4-2 in the end. You can read a full report from the game in this week's West Sussex County Times. The league now goes into its winter break until mid-January, but this weekend Turnbull tales an indoor squad to the local South tournament in Eastleigh. Clive Turner took these pictures from the game.
1. Horsham v London Academicals
Chas Richardson (right) in action for Horsham. Horsham v London Academicals. Picture by Clive Turner