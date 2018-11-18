Horsham gymnasts record fabulous results in Guildford while South takes home silver

Four gymnasts from Horsham Gymnastics Centre achieved fabulous results at Guildford Spectrum competing as members of the south east level four and three teams.

Tabitha Lees, Brooke Stocker, Georgia Stables, Arabella Aston all qualified from the regional championships back in September and were competing against the best gymnasts in the country for their respective levels.

Georgia Stables and Arabella Aston.

Stables and Aston competed in a very strong level four group of gymnasts where the team placed seventh.

Aston, in her first ever national final, finished 32nd overall, contributing all her scores to the team total. Stables finished 23rd overall and 10th on floor out of 49 gymnasts, again contributing all her scores to the total.

Stables, from both her national finals results, compulsory and voluntary, has finished the year with a national ranking of 22nd.

Level three was again a strong level of competition with the south east team placing a very creditable fourth. This competition saw Stocker place 26th overall and Lees eighth overall as well as 10th on bars and eighth on beam.

Tabitha Lees and Brooke Stocker.

The girls contributed great scores towards the team total with nearly all their scores improved upon from the regional championships.

The pair as they competed at both national final events, compulsory and voluntary, finished with a combined score which reflects their national ranking - Stocker placed 18th and Lees sixth.

Honesty South competed in the British Junior Challenge Cup last weekend at Surrey Sports Park in Guildford.

The British Championships is for gymnasts who have not passed their compulsory level grades and saw a high-class field including European, GB and England squad members.

A few falls kept her overall position down to 35th overall, although South put in a steady performance on floor and finished with a magnificent vault, scoring 12.65, for a silver medal.

She went on to compete the following day in the Bill McLoughlin National Team Championships.

South - who had two solid vaults and one fall on the beam - was a member of the south east team who placed 10th.