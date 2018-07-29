Horsham Golf raises more than £6.5k for St Catherine’s Hospice

Each year the captains at Horsham Golf agree on a single charity to raise money for and their chosen charity for 2017/18 was St Catherine’s Hospice.

With such a close personal connection, the golf club is thrilled to have raised £6,850.37 for the local charity.

Club captain Ian Davenport said: “We raised the money through key golfing events including our captains’ days and the seniors AGM charity day.

“In addition, our club proprietor, Neil Burke, kindly donated a year’s membership for us to raffle. Alongside this, our collection pots have also proved very fruitful.

“As well as spare change being donated, there’s a continual 50 pence penalty to any player whose ball goes into any of our seven ponds.”

As a local charity, St Catherine’s relies on the generosity of groups like Horsham Golf.

Providing expert physical and emotional care to around 2,000 local people each year, the hospice is there for people in Sussex and Surrey when life comes full circle.

Suzanne Davis, who is philanthropy coordinator at St Catherine’s, said: “We’re really grateful for Horsham Golf’s generous donation, which will help us be there for more people and their families living with a life-limiting illness.

“As a local hospice, we’re very proud of the care we provide to people in our community, but we know there’s still more for us to do.

“Currently, we can only care for one in three local terminally ill people who need us. So for every one of your neighbours, colleagues, friends or family we can help, there are two others we can’t.

We know this needs to change so we’ve launched our Full Circle Appeal, to raise £20 million so nobody in West Sussex or Surrey has to face death and loss alone. Our appeal includes a new larger hospice at Pease Pottage and invests in the future care of our community - the care of our children, grandchildren, neighbours and friends.”