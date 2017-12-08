Horsham denied first win as Spencer steal late leveller

Horsham were denied their first win of the season in South Premier Division 1 on Saturday as fourth-placed Spencer stole a last-minute equaliser.

The fixture came after a heavy 6-1 defeat last week against joint league leaders London Edwardians.

The home side got off to a good start, moving the ball around the back and creating some nice flowing hockey, but it was the visitors who scored first. Spencer won a penalty corner and the effort was destined for the top right-hand corner.

Despite this setback, the home side regrouped and continued to harass their opposition resulting in a penalty corner of their own, which Sean Pearcy slotted into the side netting to equalise.

With momentum behind Horsham they continued to attack with Barney Knights-Johnson passing the ball over the heads of the defence for Angus Donaldson to beat the keeper when one on one to give his side a 2-1 half-time lead.

In the second half, both teams had their chances. Richard Blakesley’s reverse hit was saved, before Horsham’s goalkeeper Andrew Isaacs made a triple save to keep the home side in the lead.

Donaldson then attacked the circle flicking the ball across goal which Rob Turnbull almost scored to secure the win.

But Horsham were to be denied when Spencer scored a deflected penalty corner in the last minute to deny their hosts the three points.

Horsham’s Tim Upchurch said: “It was an undeserved result from Horsham’s perspective after working so hard for the full 70 minutes, but another point to add to our tally before next weekend’s game against the other joint league leaders Oxford Hawks.”