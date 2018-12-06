Horsham Boxing Club's Laura Pain puts on boxing master class

Horsham Boxing Club’s Laura Pain displayed a boxing master class as she travelled to Wales over the weekend to take on Pantside ABC’s Sophie Tinkler.

Tinkler, a former Welsh champion and an awkward southpaw, hardly laid a glove on Pain despite having experience on her side.

Josh Mercer and Libby Baker.

From the first bell, Pain dominated Tinkler with her solid right hand and come forward aggressive style of which Sophie had no answer to.

SEE ALSO Can you spot anyone you know from our picture special at Horsham Boxing Club's 'brilliant show'? | Undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury's coming to Sussex

Horsham coach Danny Essex said: “Laura really stepped up in class here boxing 3x3 minute rounds for the first time, her boxing was fantastic and punch perfect for all three rounds and won unanimously.

“We took a bit of a chance with this bout as we knew Sophie was a class girl, but after the disappointment of Laura’s opponent pulling out on our home show we wanted to get her out as she’s been working very hard in the gym and it’s all paid off.”

Josh Mercer and Libby Baker were also in action in Kent at the Riverside Boxing Club’s home show.

Mercer was up first against Joe Jenkins, from Pinewood ABC, in what was a tough bout for both boxers, who had 40 matches to their name between them.

Both landed good punches from the start and the first round ended level on the scorecards and the second went the same way with both boys not giving any ground again.

In the last round, Mercer came forward landing a very good right hand that hurt Jenkins, who stopped boxing and told the referee his head guard had come loose.

He recovered from the shot in this time ahead of the final bell and Jenkins took a split-point win.

Baker then took on Riverside’s Lacy Whiting in what was the second time they had boxed each other - Baker having won the first by technical knock-out.

Baker came out landing very hard left and right hands with Whiting taking a standing eight count.

The referee let it carry on, but Baker got back on the attack landing a good right hand that sent Whiting back onto the ropes which is when the referee called a halt to things.

Essex added: “All the lads and ladies are working so hard and helping to push each other along. There is a real family feeling in there no ego’s just a lot of respect and commitment.

“The boxers are truly putting Horsham Boxing Club on the map and as a coaches we couldn’t be prouder.”