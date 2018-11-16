Horsham are wasteful again with Trojans loss their fourth straight defeat

This was a tremendous game of hockey that could easily have gone either way – sadly it didn’t go Horsham’s - who must start taking their chances.

Currently Rob Turnbull’s team couldn’t buy a spot of luck if they won the lottery with their losing run extended to four matches. But, at the end of the day, they need to be more clinical in the red zone.

Horsham `keeper Nick Evans blocks a shot. Photo by Clive Turner

Trojans started on full throttle and it soon became clear why they are currently second in the league. They are well-drilled, fast and physical.

Horsham, playing up the slope at Christ’s Hospital, seemed slightly done for pace early on and within the first ten minutes conceded a short corner. Goalkeeper Nick Evans had no chance with the resulting drag flick and the Southampton side opened their account.

Horsham manager Al Campbell shuffled his formation and the home side made a better fist of things, playing further up the pitch and running a press which nullified Trojans’ attack.

Focussing on possession, Horsham could have opened their account on three occasions, but shots either went wide or were saved by the visiting ‘keeper.

Pressure told however, and when Horsham finally won their first short corner, Tim Upchurch converted with the perfect flick. One apiece at the turn around and game most definitely on.

Horsham were the better team from the restart. A clever move to overload the right side saw Noah Chinn run the ball down the goalline and cross for Toby Fraser to convert. Despite home team jubilation the umpire blew a very late whistle and over-ruled the goal saying the ball had gone out of play in a hotly-contested decision.

Trojans’ second goal came against the run of play, their centre forward turning on a sixpence at the top of the D with a snap shot that found the back of the net.

Horsham continued to make chances and there was no way the Trojans keeper could have seen the thunderbolt shot from Freddie Campbell – unluckily for Horsham he just happened to get in the way and deflected the ball wide.

Trojans’ third goal was a soft short corner that eight times out of ten would have been saved by the post man. Horsham chased but, yet again, the clock ran out.

“For the third week running we made more chances, but once again we scored fewer goals,” Al Campbell said.

“The squad genuinely believes it’s a match for any other team in the league, we just need to convert the opportunities we create.”

On Saturday, Horsham travel to leaders Guildford.