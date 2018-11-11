History-making Mickel won’t slow down after making history in Legends Cars National Championship

Horsham driver John Mickel says he has no plans on slowing down after making motor racing history at Brands Hatch Indy Circuit over the weekend.

He secured a record-breaking fifth Legends Cars National Championship with MRF Tyres crown – incredibly his fourth consecutive title in the hugely-competitive category.

John Mickel in action at Brands Hatch Indy Circuit where he landed his fifth Legends Cars National Championship

Heading into the last event of the season with a lead of 670 points over Steve Whitelegg, fourth in heat one on Saturday, fifth in heat two and sixth in the day one final meant Mickel opened an unassailable margin of 750 points ahead of Sunday’s races.

Lingfield’s Paul Simmons, who races for Mickel’s own Mickel Motorsport squad, won his third masters class title and Sy Harraway (Weston-super-Mare) is the new rookie champion.

Mickel, who finished the season with 8,310 points, said: “It was nice to have been able to wrap-up the championship with one day to go, so we could race on Sunday without any pressure and go out there and have a play.

“When the championship is at stake you have to be conservative, go for the eighths, the sevenths and keep it on the track. We’ve been doing that since Donington really, playing the conservative game.

“First to win you must finish, you can’t afford to have any DNFs – especially in Legends – and that’s probably been the difference for the other guys this year.

“Obviously, it’s absolutely fantastic to make it four titles in a row and to win my fifth championship overall. Until the will to win disappears, I fully intend to keep going, although I’m not getting any younger!”