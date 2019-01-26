Hazell to compete with the elite at PG Mutaul National Championships

George Hazell is ready to rub shoulders with the elite after qualifying for the PG Mutual National Championships.

The 19-year-old, from Horsham, secured the tenth and final qualifying spot at the tournament in Preston, where he was seeded 15th.

He will now compete alongside the top-20 ranked senior English players in Nottingham from March 1-3, and could earn a plum draw against one of England’s 2018 Commonwealth Games medallists, including one of the golden doubles pair Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall.

Hazell, who plays for Horsham Blades in the British League, said: “I had some tight matches over the weekend, so it was good to win those.

“There was a really good standard and now I’m looking forward to playing at Senior Nationals for the first time and to play against some of the best players in the country.”