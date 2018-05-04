Gymnast Lee draws praise for 12th place at Commonwealth Games

Billingshurst gymnast Daniel Lee drew much praise for his performance at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 19-year-old was representing Jersey and came through qualifying to make the all around final on the Gold Coast.

Ahead of the event, Lee spoke of his honour at being the first male gymnast to compete for Jersey at the Games.

And he performed a very stylish competition which drew plenty of praise from the commentators and eventually his score of 77.250 placed him in a very creditable 12th position in a world class field.

Reflecting now on an amazing experience at his first major Games, Lee said he was very proud that his execution scores were amongst the very best in the competition.

He can now look towards upping the difficulty in his routines as he approaches his 20th birthday.

Next for Lee, who has been a gymnast since the age of four, is a spell at Loughborough College studying sports technology.

During his time there, Lee will represent the university at British Championships and international student events.