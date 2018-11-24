Golfers at Mannings Heath raise £9,000 for Alzheimer’s Society and Parkinson’s UK

Golfers at Mannings Heath have put in an above-par display to raise a staggering £9,000 for charity.

Past club captains Roger Bridge and Mary Grange have presented two cheques for £4,500 each to the Alzheimer’s Society and Parkinson’s UK charities.

The money raised was mainly from two auctions, achieved with prizes donated by club members as well as vouchers to play at other local golf clubs, which they generously donated.

Bridge said: “Mary Grange the past lady captain and I decided at the beginning of our year as captains to raise money for individual charities and then pool the money and split it equally.

“We are very grateful to the members for the prizes they gifted, and also to the other local clubs for their great support.”

Mannings Heath Golf and Wine Estate general manager Simon Mantell said: “Thank you to our captains and all the other participants in this incredibly worthwhile annual event. Our captains have raised many tens of thousands of pounds for charity over the years and we are delighted to be raising funds for Alzheimer’s Society and Parkinson’s UK now and support the great work that they do in the community.”