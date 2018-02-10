Glorious results for Joggers in Chichester 10k at Goodwood

The Chichester Priory 10k at Goodwood was the main local race over the weekend, with 39 Horsham Joggers in attendance.

On Sunday morning the first Jogger home was Richard Lee-Wright in 35min 26sec for 53rd overall, with Matthew Anstee-Brown (35-46) and Gary Tomlinson (36-11) not far behind. Emma Comber was first HJ female in an impressive 44-22.

Laura Sowton

Other notable performances included personal bests from Jo Tomlinson (51-03) and Samantha-Jane Scales (1hr 02min 42sec).

The men’s team achieved a creditable ninth place overall, while Comber was joined by Nicola Rooney (51-32) and Julie Gallagher (53-22) in achieving a result of 13th for the women.

Two athletes broke the 30-minute barrier - Richard Allen of Aldershot won in 29-45, just two seconds ahead of Andy Maud (Highgate), who had led almost all the way.

Other times: Dean Angell (37-04), Bryan Camfield (37-42), Simon Perkins (37-40), Steve Wigmore (38-40), Raff Vitale (39-03), David Jones (40-49), Paul Chantler (41-26), John Willcox (41-58), Stuart Adesilu (41-57), Will Green (42-52), Brian Frost (43-53), Emma Comber (44-22), Guy Gilder (46-04), Keith Valentine (46-28), Lindsay Whiting (46-04), Alan Pettitt (47-18), Stephen Entecott (47-09), Stephen Wilson (48-46), Kevin Croker (50-25), Neil Clarke (53-01), Karen Wigmore (53-54), Aimee Fenwick (54-20), John McSkimming (57-24), Paul William Arnold (58-17), David Evans (58-22), Clare Dutfield (59-57), Laura Sowton (1-01-10), Michael Duplock (1-02-26), Julia Johnson (1-02-27), Stephanie Charman (1-01-47), Sally Arnold(1-06-29), Lorraine Hunter (1-07-11).

Gary Tomlinson

Another 50 Horsham Joggers continued with their spring marathon training runs by running a 14.3 mile route through Copsale, Maplehurst and Nuthurst before returning to the start in Broadbridge Heath.

Two members of the club must have decided the chances of good weather were much better in Italy. Caroline Brandsen and Margaret Wadman went racing in Portofino instead.