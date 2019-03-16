Gary Moore has high hopes for maiden Grand National runner Traffic Fluide

Gary Moore is looking forward to saddling his first runner in the £1million Randox Health Grand National at Aintree next month.

The Horsham trainer has high hopes for Traffic Fluide (10st 10lb) on Saturday, April 6, who has been kept fresh since landing the valuable three-mile G3 Sodexo Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot in early November.

That was the nine-year-old’s second success from his last three starts over fences, having ended last season with a remarkable fast-finishing success in the G2 Silver Trophy Handicap Chase over two miles and five furlongs at Cheltenham in April.

Since the turn of the century, four trainers have won the Randox Health Grand National at the first attempt - Jimmy Mangan (2003 Monty’s Pass), Martin Brassil (2006 Numbersixvalverde), Gordon Elliott (2007 Silver Birch) and Dr Richard Newland (2014 Pineau De Re).

Moore, who is based at Lower Beeding, explained: “We are very happy with Traffic Fluide at the moment.

“His work has been good and he has had a couple of trips away. He will have prep race over hurdles at Newbury on March 22.

“I have never trained a Grand National horse before, but for me Traffic Fluide ticks most of the right boxes.

“I have been trying to put a lot of stamina into his work. They used to say that you need a two and a half miler to win the Grand National. He won a good race over three miles last time so there is stamina there and the fact he has the pace to hold a position is important.

“I think he has a nice racing weight, particularly if the weights stay the same. My only real concern would be if the ground turned soft because he does like better ground.”

Traffic Fluide, owned by the Galloping On The South Downs Partnership, is a 33/1 chance with Betway, official partner of this year’s event.