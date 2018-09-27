Fun for all at Barns Green Half Marathon and 10k this Sunday

The annual Barns Green Half Marathon and 10k race returns this Sunday and is promising fun and entertainment for runners and spectators alike.

This year will see the 36th running of the half marathon distance and the third year of the new 10km race which last year attracted almost 600 runners.

The event is organized and run entirely by volunteers and all the money raised goes towards supporting local clubs, sports clubs and societies as well as different charities - this year’s being once again St Catherine’s Hospice.

Since the event began in 1982, the unique village event has raised a huge amount of money for charity.

Last year more than 2,000 runners registered to take part in the two races which run through some of the most scenic countryside in West Sussex including the grounds of Christ’s Hospital School.

There will be entertainment for all the family, including a funfair and ice cream van for the children.

In the food area there will be fish and chips, hot dogs and burgers plus teas and cakes as well as refreshments. Other local village amenities will be open on the day.

To top it all off there will be five bands playing on the course for the runners and three bands on the Village Green for the supporters, namely Sussex Steel, Featherstone Jazzmen and Horsham Accordion Band.

Christ’s Hospital School’s new headmaster Simon Reid will be the official starter this year with the half marathon getting underway at 10am and the 10k at 10.20am.

Runners are advised to arrive no later than 9am as road closures will be in place from 9.30am.

For more information and to make a last-minute entry, visit: www.barnsgreen-half.org.uk