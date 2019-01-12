Fine showing from Blue Star Harriers at Bexhill in Sussex County Cross Country Championships

Horsham Blue Star Harriers travelled to Bexhill Down over the weekend - the venue for this year’s Sussex County Cross Country Championships.

Ideal conditions meant that strong fields contested all of the different age group races.

The Blue Stars’ best result came in the under-17 women’s race run over 5k where Alex Richer, who has been running well all season, dominate her race.

Taking the lead from the start, she steadily pulled away from the rest of the field to come home an easy winner in 19min 30sec, over half a minute ahead of her nearest rival.

In the under-20 men’s race, run over 7.5km, Jacob Cann and Bradley Burke were soon to the fore, with Luke Burgess and Luke Triccas close behind.

On the final half of the race, Burgess caught his team-mates to finish fifth in 24-50, with Cann sixth (24-59), Burke ninth (25-40) and Luke Triccas 12th (26-19). The team were just edged into silver medal positions by the team from Brighton.

Sophie Morris had another good run in the under-15 girls’ race, run over 4km, where she finished tenth in 18-08.

In the senior women’s race of 6.4km, Elspeth Turner finished in an excellent eighth place.

Sam Richards had a good run in the under-15 boys’ race to finish 18th, running 16-34 for the 4km race, and with Jesse Mackarel 30th (17-15) and Charlie Beckley 40th (18-36), the team took tenth place.

In the under-13 races both run over 3km, Charlie Ferris was the first Blue star finisher in 23rd place (12-37), with Ryan Rothe 34th (13-01) and James Andrews 46th (13-35). The team finished tenth.

Honey Thomson led the girls’ team home in 47th position (15-04). Jonathan Arnold was the first Blue Star finisher in the senior men’s race, run over 12km, finishing 51st (47-38).

At the Surrey Cross Country Championships, held at Lloyd Park Croydon, Annabel Morton had a very good run in the under-20 women’s race, where she took the silver medal, running 21-31 for the 5.7k race.

In the under-15 boys’ race, Matty Smith, whilst lying in third place, took a heavy fall close to the finish, but recovered to finish in a creditable eighth place, running 13-39 in the 4k race.