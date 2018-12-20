Find out the new venue for Horsham parkrun as popular event relocates

Horsham parkrun organisers have announced that the popular event is being relocated until 'further notice'.

The weekly Saturday morning event which sees hundreds take to their heels in Horsham Park is switching to Southwater Country Park.



A statement from organisers revealed that the change is due to the recent spate of wet weather with more heavy rain expected.



The event also relocated to Southwater for three months from last January when Horsham Park became heavily waterlogged with pathways both muddy and slippery.



A Horsham parkrun spokesman said: "With the weather getting wetter and wetter, we will be transferring to Southwater Country Park this coming Saturday and for further notice.

SEE ALSO: Horsham parkrun to return to ‘spiritual home’ | New venue as Horsham’s parkrun set to return | Gallery: Horsham notches up 200th Parkrun





"We thank the Countryside team at the park for agreeing for us to return and to WSCC for use of the Downs Link section.



"Here we go! Horsham parkrun always rocks, even when it's on tour."



In a note to helpers and organisers, it continued: "If you are volunteering this Saturday and for any reason you now cannot make the new location, please let us know ASAP and if anyone could step in to help, that would be great."