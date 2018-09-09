Fancy going fancy dress at the Barns Green Half Marathon and 10k?

It is now just under a month to go until the Barns Green Half Marathon and 10km races and while entry numbers are increasing, there is still plenty of time to enter.

One of the most popular features of the races is the fancy dress runners sponsored by ChilliPepperTV.

Fancy dress runners taking part in the Barns Green Half Marathon

Each year a variety of runners turn up dressed as Batman, dames, skeletons, witches, wizards and babies. One year it was a Harry Hill look alike that won the first prize.

There are five fancy dress prizes – 1st £60, 2nd £50, 3rd £40, 4th £30, and 5th £20. Judging for takes place on the main stage at 9am an hour before the start of the races.

Barns Green Half Marathon committee chairman Vernon Jennings said: “The fantastic costumes that people create to run in the Barns Green Half Marathon and 10km races add greatly to the colour and excitement of the day. We want to see as many people as possible in fancy dress, it is great fun and there are some attractive cash prizes on offer.”

Sunday, September 30, will be the 36th running of the Barns Green Half Marathon and the third year of the new 10km race which last year attracted almost 600 runners.

The event is organized and run entirely by volunteers and all the money raised goes towards supporting local clubs, sports clubs and societies as well as different charities.

Since the event began in 1982, this unique village event has raised a huge amount of money for charity.

Last year more than 2,000 runners registered to take part in the two races which run through some of the most scenic countryside in West Sussex including the grounds of Christ’s Hospital School.

In the school grounds, the magnificent Christ’s Hospital School marching band will be playing as all the runners go passed providing a great spectacle and boost for all those taking part.

Also there will be a warm up for all the runners before the race.

To enter, visit: www.barnsgreen-half.org.uk