Family affair as Mannings Heath pair win in Daily Mail Foursomes

Charlotte Topping and her grandmother Brenda James made victory a family affair for Mannings Heath on Monday as they paired to earn a nail-biting 19th hole win over Cottesmore’s Ruth Leatherbarrow and Iona McKean in the first round of the Daily Mail Foursomes.

A see-saw tussle in miserable drizzle saw Topping and James three up after four holes before their doughty visitors hit back to take the lead on the 10th.

They remained one down until the 18th but won that hole to earn extra-time before a second trip down the first where Topping sank the decisive putt to settle matters and spare her weary and grateful grandma an even longer walk.

The match capped a busy three days which began with Saturday’s men’s Stableford competition where 18-handicap Geoff Brown carded an astonishing 78 gross for 48 points.

That trumped his nearest rivals in the second division, James McCarthy and Chris Witter, by seven and eight points respectively, a remarkable return even off forward winter tees.

Scoring in the first division was more modest with Saul Dolby, off 11, carding 11 pars before signing for 38 points to beat Keith Bidwell by a single point and Lorcan Conneely by two.

Dolby was in the money again on Sunday, but despite carding 40 points, on this occasion he had to concede victory on countback to Colin Gibson.

Playing off five, Gibson was round in one over par for his second Stableford win of the year with Ryan Westley third a point behind.

Cameron James-Gibson took the second tier honours with a fine 44 points off 18 to beat Nigel King by one and Joe Wilde by three.

The juniors Stableford competition was won by 16-handicap Harry Huxford whose 43 points included three back-nine birdies and pipped Ryan Shortland by one.

Monday’s drizzle failed to dampen seniors’ spirits in their Texas scramble with Bob Binning, Mark Barrett, Graham Wyatt and David Redston combining to finish four under par for an unstoppable nett 61.3.

Ian Gibson, Mark Watts and Gerry Woods were runners-up with 64.6 and Robin Brown, Paul Holmes, John Lear and Tony Miller in third place on 65.4.