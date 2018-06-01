Discus star Lally parts company with coach

Jade Lally has announced she has parted company with her coach Andy Neal.

The 31-year-old made the announcement on Facebook today and named Zane Duquemin AS HER NEW COACH.

Lally won bronze for Great Britain at the 2104 Commonwealth Games.

Here is Lally's statement in full: "After 15yrs together, Andy and I have ended our coach/ athlete relationship. We have been unable to agree on what approach I should take as we move forward, thus making the decision to work with another coach. We are leaving this partnership on good terms and Andy will remain a friend.

"I will be working with Zane Duquemin from Jersey who is based in Loughborough. Although Zane is a young coach, I have watched him grow from strength to strength over the past few years and believe we will make a strong partnership in the build up to my second Olympic Games.

"I would like to thank Andy and his family for all the support he have given me over the years in some of the toughest times in my career, and life. I would never have made it this far without him and will be forever grateful. But now as I reach this new chapter in my life, I can be nothing but excited for what is to come. I am optimistic about the journey ahead and feel this decision has come at the right time in my career.

"I thank you for your continued support, I look forward to seeing some of you on the circuit over the next few months."

