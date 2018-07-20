Discus ace Lally lands fourth at Athletics World Cup

Horsham and Crawley discus thrower Jade Lally finished fourth at the inaugural Athletics World Cup held in London.

She threw a good effort of 58.92 metres but fell two metres short of securing a bronze medal which went to the USA’s Valarie Allman.

The Athletics World Cup is a team-based international athletics competition and featured eight national teams based on the world rankings.

Taking to Twitter after the event, Lally was pleased with the progress she had made under new coach Zane Duquemin and felt positive about her future performances.

She said: “Happy coming away with fourth place today at the Athletics World Cup and five valuable points for @BritAthletics! Another weekly improvement for coach and I! Things are looking up!“

Lally got off to solid start in the event, throwing 55.45 metres with her first attempt which saw her lie in fourth place. Her second throw was to prove even better as she achieved a distance of 58.92 metres and a place in the top three behind Germany’s Claudine Vita (62.92 metres) and the USA’s Allman (61.10 metres).

However Lally couldn’t replicate her fine second throw as her third attempt came out at 56.85 metres and with China’s Xinyue Su throwing a mighty 62.62 metres she found herself back in fourth position.

With her fourth and final attempt Lally could not manage to land a legal throw but the other competitors failed to capitalise on that.

Lally also posted on Facebook to say how proud she was to achieve her fourth place finish and revealed that she had been suffering with an injury before the tournament began.

The thrower added: “Fourth place at the Athletics World Cup! I’ll definitely take that. Didn’t have the best week’s prep. For some reason my back wasn’t having any of it before I competed, I couldn’t get over 50 metres.

“Luckily it was absolutely fine in the comp.”

After her Athletics World Cup success, Lally will next compete for Great Britain at the European Championships which will take place in Berlin, Germany on August 7-12.