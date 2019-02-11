Date and chosen charity of this year’s Barns Green Half Marathon and 10k announced

St Catherine’s Hospice has again been chosen as the official charity for the Barns Green Half Marathon and 10k, which this year, takes place on Sunday, September 29.

The event committee was unanimous in their decision to continue to support the local charity which provides individualised, expert end of life care and support to local people, their families, friends and carers living in Crawley, Horsham, Mid Sussex and East Surrey.

Pauline Muncer, whose late husband Brian was heavily involved with the Barns Green Half Marathon, along with Michaela Clements from St Catherine's and race director Vernon Jennings

Barns Green Half Marathon race director, Vernon Jennings said: “We are delighted to be able to support this outstanding charity once again. Those of us who have visited St Catherine’s Hospice know what a wonderful place it is with some very special people providing an essential service.

“Over the last few years we have built up a close relationship with the charity and several individuals and their families in the village have benefitted from the great work that they do. We are therefore very pleased to be extending our association with this great charity for another year.”

Last year over 2,000 runners registered for the half marathon, which is in its 37th year and the 10k event which is now in its fourth year.

This year’s two race courses follow routes on closed roads, through the lanes of Barns Green, Itchingfield, and Christ’s Hospital. Entries are already open for the September races, and hopefully the event will once again raise a lot of money for its chosen charity.

The enormous success of last year’s races combined with the great generosity of the runners resulted in just over £19,000 being raised for St Catherine’s.

Events fundraiser at St Catherine’s Hospice, Michaela Clements, said: “We have built up a very good relationship with the Barns Green Half Marathon and 10k committee and we are thrilled that they are continuing to support us this year.

“We rely very heavily on support and donations from our local community and each year need to raise more than £7.5 million in voluntary income so support like this is vital.

“Without it, we couldn’t deliver our expert care to local people when it’s needed most”.

For further details on how to take part, visit the Barns Green Half Marathon website: barnsgreen-half.org.uk