Crawley keen to draw line under Goodwood bust-up

Jim Crowley says he is happy to leave the authorities to deal with an incident that saw him struck by a fellow jockey at Goodwood.

The Pulborough-based former champion was involved in an altercation in the jockeys’ changing room with fellow rider Raul Da Silva after Sunday’s first race.

Da Silva, who claimed Crowley had been aggressive towards him, was banned from race riding for 21 days.

In a statement to the Racing Post, Crowley said: “There was a minor disagreement over a race-riding incident with a number of jockeys not happy with Raul’s riding.

“After this I was the victim of an unprovoked attack from behind with what felt like a piece of lead, and it is disappointing that I have then been accused of being the aggressor.

“This is categorically untrue and it is notable that after a lengthy inquiry that heard from many witnesses, only one of us was suspended. I will leave the matter in the hands of the BHA.”

Crowley, champion jockey in 2016, needed stitches to a split lip but Da Silva denied striking him from behind or with an object.

