Collyer's men's basketball team net success in south east regional tournament for first time

Collyer’s men’s basketball team won the final of the Association of Colleges south east regional tournament last week - for the first time in the college’s history.

Having beaten Farnborough (11-7), Worthing (19-2) and Portsmouth (22-2) in the group stages, a 15-5 win over Eastleigh’s Barton Peverill in the semi-final, set up a thrilling final with Farnborough.

In a repeat of an earlier group game, Collyer’s astonishing skill, speed and power game paid dividends as they won a tight match 8-5.

Coach Dom Evans, an elite basketball player in his own right, said: “It was an absolute thriller. The quality and physical endeavour on show was outstanding from both of these brilliant sides, who were a credit to their respective colleges.

“The Collyer’s team were amazing throughout the tournament and deserve to be champions!”

The tournament was held at the Sixth Form College Farnborough and the Collyer’s team will now go on to represent the South East at the AoC Sport National Championships in April, which is being held in Nottingham.

Collyer’s head of sports academy John Burroughs said: “We could not be prouder of this incredible team! Well done to them and massive thanks to the coaching group.

“The Collyer’s Basketball academy is excellent and we hope to attract more top players from across the region in the future.”

Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell was delighted with the success and said: “These players are a credit to Collyer’s and our region’s basketball. Dom is a basketball magician and is quite rightly now regarded by many as one of England’s top young up and coming coaches.”

The idea of Collyer’s sport academies in rugby, basketball, football and netball is to help provide players with quality coaching and establish pathways to elite level sport.