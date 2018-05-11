Club’s Stars are celebrated at Harriers awards evening

Horsham Blue Stars Harriers recently held their awards and presentation evening where more than 100 members, parents and friends attended to see the athletes and officials rewarded for their achievements.

Cub president Ian Cribb gave a brief resume of the club’s past year, which had been a successful one, with many medals gained at County Championship and National Championships events, as well as success in various leagues.

The awards went to the first Blue Star finisher in each age group in the Sussex Cross Country Championships. Trophies were given to athletes for the best performance in their age group from last year’s track and field competitions, as well as to leading point scorers from various leagues.

A total of 12 club records were broken last year and the athletes achieving these were rewarded with an engraved momento. The Brian Abbot Shield, for the most improved girl under-18 went to Annabel Morton, and the boys equivalent, the Margaret Cup, was awarded to Alex Wadley.

The Ernie Gough Memorial Cup, for the person who has done the most for the club over the past year went to long-standing treasurer and membership secretary, Mick Carrington and the President’s Cup, awarded purely at the president’s discretion was awarded to Sue May.

At the recent Youth Development League for the upper age group, arctic conditions in Erith certainly affected performances.

Leo Walker gained wins in the men’s shot, with a throw of 11.97m and then went on to win the discus with a throw of 36.47m. Harry Baker leapt 1.95m to win the under-20 high jump and Adam West won the under-17 long jump with a personal best of 5.43m.

Peanut Meekings, having taken a third place in the under-17 women’s shot with 10.69m, took second in the javelin with 36.90m. Ella Hannyngton cleared 1.50m for second in the high jump and then ran 12.14sec for third in the 80m hurdles where club mate Rania Hyde won the B race in 13.44.

Sophie Sheldon took second in the pole vault with 2.10m. She was then part of the under-17 4x100m relay team, with Jessica O’Flaherty, Hyde and Hannyngton which ran 53.87 for second.

Pulborough girls crowned National Cup champions in showpiece final



Horsham Colts complete delightful double with cup win