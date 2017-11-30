Classy show sees joint leaders London Edwardians hit Horsham for six

Horsham were outplayed and outscored as they sunk to defeat against joint South Premier Division 1 leaders London Edwardians.

The away side went to Kings College in higher spirits after ending a run of six straight defeats by winning a point at home against Oxford University the previous week.

But they failed to build on that in a 6-1 reserve to one of the division’s top sides.

After winning the toss and electing to start with the ball, Horsham threw an aerial pass into the opposition half to apply early pressure but the ball went off the back line and the home side were able to start from an easier position.

Within ten minutes, Edwardians went 2-0 up as a result of short sharp passing and movement in the circle, shaking off the Horsham defenders, allowing easy chances.

The home side’s third goal resulted in Horsham losing the ball on their own 23, which eventually led to a deflection past captain Andrew Isaacs in goal.

Horsham replied with a goal of their own, taking London Edwardians by surprise. Sam MacDonald scoring into an open net, assisted by the left boot of goalkeeper Isaacs. But their fightback was short lived as the home side managed to score another goal before half-time.

The second half saw Horsham working harder to get possession and work their way forward, Chas Richardson in midfield holding onto the ball and setting up the forward line, but Horsham’s chances didn’t amount to a goal.

London Edwardians continued to dominate the game putting pressure on the travelling side, scoring a goal from a counter attack that started with a Horsham penalty corner. The home side’s final goal came from a deflected penalty corner.

The visitors had a chance before the end of the game to take away another consolation through a penalty corner of their own, but it didn’t result in a goal.

Horsham’s next game is against Spencer at Christ’s Hospital School, where they will look to make it two unbeaten games in a row at home.

n Horsham 2nd played a home match in Kent and Sussex League Division 2 against Marden Russets 1st.

Horsham took the lead mid-way through the first half after an attacking move was converted by a calm finish from Joey Humphreys.

The lead did not last long however as the away team soon scored to make it 1-1, and a period of pressure from Marden had the hosts’ positive start to the match in danger, until a long pass out of defence found Humphreys unmarked in the opponents half and he found the far bottom corner of the goal past the Marden keeper.

The second half started badly for the home team after a foul on a Marden forward was penalised with a penalty stroke, which was duly converted to level the score at 2-2.

Horsham’s positivity was rewarded before long after a ball into the D from the sidelines was neatly deflected inside the far post by Nick Crawley.

Marden Russets were equally relentless in seeking a third equaliser as Horsham had been after conceding the second. The pressure was rewarded when they equalised for a third time.

With the scoreline poised at 3-3, a breakdown of a Horsham penalty corner saw the ball was forced through to Jéan Marshall, who calmly slotted past the defenders on the line to take the score to 4-3. Marshall was soon on the scoresheet again after another Horsham penalty corner, this time a well-worked routine finished with a deflection at the far post.

Behind by more than a goal for the first time in the match, Marden threw their team forward in a full press of the Horsham defence, but it was their own defence which led to the next goal after an error in their D was pounced upon and finished by Sam Bugler, to take the score to 6-3.

Incredibly Horsham still had around ten minutes to hold out at this point, but despite sustained pressure for the rest of the match, Marden were only able to force one final goal before the game finished 6-4.

n Horsham 3rd followed in the match immediately after the 2nd team, playing at home in Sussex League Division 1 against Brighton & Hove 4th.

The home side took the lead in the first half after some nice skills and a smart finish by Myles Edwards, and still led 1-0 at half-time.

Unfortunately for Horsham, in an even second half that saw chances for both teams, only Brighton were able to convert any, scoring twice to leave the final score 2-1 to the away team.